Ilina Jha didn't lose a single game in doubles and singles, helping the Whitman College women's tennis team clinch a share of the Northwest Conference regular season title with an 8-1 win over Pacific (Oregon) on Thursday afternoon, April 13, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
The Blues have one match to play with the hopes of claiming the title outright, but have already nailed down the top seed in the NWC Tournament held later this month. The share of the conference crown is the first since 2015 when the Blues ran the league table.
Whitman looked sharp in doubles, first with the pair of Jha and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed topping Anneke Hanson and Anna Emerson at the two at love 8-0. Juliene Thomspon and Grace Carter then won their match on the No. 2 court to ensure Whitman of the lead heading to singles.
The Blues couldn't complete the doubles sweep, however, as Teleya Blunt and Jin Yu fell to one of the nation's top doubles teams in Cassidy Binder and Sydnie Binder, 8-5 on the No. 1 court.
Both Yu and Blunt would rebound with impressive straight set wins on the No. 3 and No. 5 singles courts, respectively. Yu and Longpre joined Jha as 6-0, 6-0 winners in their singles matches as the Blues clinched the victory quickly.
The final match of the day saw a competitive battle between Tarpey-Schwed and Sydnie Binder at second singles with Tarpey-Schwed prevailing 6-3, 6-3.
Whitman visits Puget Sound on Saturday, April 15 for its final league match. Start time is set for 11 a.m.
