GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Blues battled in doubles and did the same in singles but came up short in an excellent effort to take down the No. 14-ranked team in the nation. Angel Le won in both doubles and singles but it was enough as the Whitman College women's tennis team fell 6-3 at Southwestern (TX) on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 16.
"The team was amazing versus the No. 14 team in the country," said head coach John Hein. "We battled at every spot and this will be something our young group can be proud of and build on."
The Blues (6-2) had a real shot at taking a lead into singles play as Le and partner Arianna Castellanos opened with an 8-5 win at the one off the Pirate pair of Nina Mitrofinova and Lydia Lee. Southwestern responded with wins on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts, however, to take a 2-1 lead into doubles.
The Pirates won the first three matches and clinched the win early. Lauren Chisholm topped Mae Thorp at the six, and Emma Kesterson did the same to Erica Mock at the three. The match-clincher came on the No. 2 court when Castellanos fell 6-3, 7-5 to Taylor.
Le and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed had two solid wins to close out the match. Le withstood a rally on the No. 1 court to win 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 and Tarpey-Schwed finished the day rallying to beat Lee with a marathon 4-6, 7-6 (4), 15-13 victory at fifth singles.
The Blues stay in the Lone Star state and will face Wellesley College in a neutral site match this Friday, March 18. Start time is set for 11 a.m. PST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.