SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Whitman College women's tennis team battled through adversity in its match versus No. 30 Gustavus Adolphus, but came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Gusties in a neutral site match Sunday, March 20, at the Newman Tennis Center.
"I can't begin to say how much we fought and learned today," Blues coach John Hein said. "It was hard losing Arianna (Castellanos) and Angel (Le) during the match but everyone stepped up in a big way and we pushed a great team right to the edge. I couldn't be more proud of our effort and growth."
The Blues dropped the first two doubles matches but were able to stay in the hunt with a win on the No. 1 court. The 12th-ranked pair of Le and Castellanos took down Simona Potockova and Yuki Oda and trailed by only one point heading to singles play.
The Gusties won the opening two singles matches, first at the one and then on the No. 2 court. Camilla Tarpey-Schwed staved off defeat on the No. 4 court though when she took down Sydney Douglas 6-3, 6-2.
The match-clincher came at the six when Mae Thorp fell to Rachel Lindrud 6-4, 6-2.
Whitman closes out its midwest road trip on Monday, March 21 against sixth-ranked Tufts.
