Whitman College's women's tennis team won all three of its meets over the weekend, as the Blues improved their overall record this season to 10-4 with a 4-0 mark in the Northwest Conference.
The Blues next play April 9, hosting Linfield with action scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
On Saturday, April 2, the Blues hosted a pair of matches, first taking down College of Idaho 9-0 then topping Bellevue College by the same score.
The Blues took care of business against College of Idaho with a clean sweep in doubles. The matches at the one and two courts were the first to finish, both by 8-4 scores, and ensured Whitman of the lead heading to singles. The top duo of Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos took down the Yote pair of Lauren Kreutzer and Taylor Johnson at the one, and Grace Carter and Mae Thorp won their match on the No. 3 court.
The Blues completed the doubles sweep when Illina Jha and Irene Tsai topped Leiana Almarez and Anna Willcuts at the two, 8-6.
Whitman swept all singles matches to close out the dominant win. Camillya Tarpey-Schwed kicked off singles action with a 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Morgan Leavitt at the four before Le's match-clincher at the one. Le took down Kreutzer for the second time, winning 6-0, 6-4 to seal the win for the Blues.
Whitman closed the day with another shutout, this time a shutout of Bellevue College. The Blues kicked off the match with two dominant doubles wins. Le paired up with Carter to top Justine Mangkornreo and Jadyn Mueller 8-0 at the one before Mock and Thorp took down Adeline Bakken and Emily Habib on the No. 2 court, 8-1.
The Blues clinched the match with wins at second then first singles. Mock won her second match of the afternoon, this one a 6-1 6-1 defeat of Alexi Huffman at the two before Arianna Castellanos closed the door on the Bulldogs with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Bakken at the one.
In the most competitive match of the day, Thorp rallied from a set down to top Justine Mueller 1-6, 6-1, 10-4 on the No. 4 singles court.
Back at it Sunday, the Blues dominated the University of Puget Sound in every match en route to a 9-0 win at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
The win sets the stage for a showdown next weekend between Whitman and Linfield. With both teams undefeated in league play, the result will go a long way to determining who earns the top seed in this month's NWC Tournament.
The Blues opened the match by losing only one point in doubles play. The tandems of Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos, and Erick Mock and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed, both blanked their opponents on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts, respectively.
Whitman clinched the victory with wins on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. Le took down Avery Honaker at the one, 6-0, 6-0 before Mock topped Rachel Heinke by the same score.
The Blues went on to easily win the remaining four singles matches with each player dropping only one game in each of their sweeps.
