The Whitman College women's soccer team's win streak to start the season came to end Saturday, Sept. 17, against Lewis & Clark.
In the Northwest Conference opener for both teams, the Pioneers topped the Blues, 2-0, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The first half saw little goal scoring opportunities by either team as the defenses held up.
The best chance came early with the Blues (3-1 overall, 0-1 NWC) nearly finding the back of the net. Carolina Gonzalez slipped a ball across the goal from the left flank that found Lindsey Honhart's foot, but her shot sailed over the crossbar.
The second half, in large part, belonged to the Pios (1-2-1, 1-0 NWC). Much of the action in the first 20 minutes was played in front of the Whitman net leading to a pair of LC goals.
The Pios got their first goal in the 60th minute when Alexa Myers served a ball from the left flank into the Whitman penalty area. Sarah Klot was able to lift it over Emily Badgley's head to put her team ahead.
Brecklyn Beighle gave the Pios some insurance with her goal less than 10 minutes later. She ripped a shot from outside of the box that found the far post side netting and put Lewis & Clark up 2-0.
Whitman had an excellent chance midway through the half for its first goal. Gonzalez cut in from the right flank and ripped a shot that bounced off the crossbar back into the field of play. The ball was cleared off the line by the Pio defense to keep the scoresheet clean.
Hannah Hagler started and played the first half for the Blues with Badgley inserted at halftime.
The Blues return to action on Sunday, Sept. 18, against Willamette starting at noon.
