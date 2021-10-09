The Whitman College women's soccer team scored a late goal and had several chances late, but ultimately fell 2-1 to Linfield in Northwest Conference action, Saturday at the Whitman Athletics Complex.
Hanna Lynch started in net for the Blues (0-9-1, 0-7 NWC) with Hannah Hagler playing the second half. Each gave up a goal while posting a combined three saves.
The Blues fell despite outshooting the Wildcats 10-3. Emma Mulligan recorded four saves in net for Linfield and gave up the one late goal.
Whitman had an excellent chance to score the game's first goal midway through the first half. The Blues earned a corner kick in the 19th minute taken by Molly Beaulieu. She delivered a perfect service and, after multiple shots and a save from Mulligan, Whitman's opportunity went by the wayside.
Linfield jumped on the scoreboard with a goal just moments later. Emily Hyde served a corner kick into the near side of the goal box, finding the foot of Laney Green who scored top shelf past Lynch.
The Wildcats' second goal came in the 69th minute when Izzy Chauis split the Whitman defense and found Jildou Vandersluis running behind the back line. She poked her shot past Hagler to give her team a 2-0 lead.
Whitman made the final 10 minutes interesting with a goal in the 80th minute. Chaney Heinbaugh won possession outside the penalty area and lifted a shot over Mulligan's outstretched arm and under the crossbar. The Blues would be unable, however, to find the equalizer before full time.
The Blues return to the pitch tomorrow, Oct. 10 against Pacific (Ore.) at noon.
