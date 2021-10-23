FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Carolina Gonzales scored in the opening minutes but the Whitman College women's soccer team would be held in check for the remainder of the match in a 2-1 loss at Willamette in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Hanna Lynch had a solid afternoon in net for the Blues (1-12-1, 1-10 NWC), posting four saves and dealing with six Bearcat shots. Jordan Roue made six saves in net for Willamette to earn the win.
Gonzalez's goal came with the match not even seven minutes old. Roue deflected an Elizabeth Williams shot back into play and Gonzalez knocked in the rebound to put the Blues up. Whitman held Willamette scoreless for the rest of the half to take a 1-0 lead into the locker room.
The equalizer came just minutes after the second half kickoff. Whitman was first to the ball on a Bearcat corner kick, but Joleigh Miller was first to the clearance as she scored past Lynch with a shot 10 yards out from the goal line.
Aanya Friedeman scored the gamewinner for Willamette in the 56th minute. Nina Krassner-Cybulski laid a short pass to Friedeman whose shot deflected off a player and found the back of the net.
Neither team could find the back of the net the rest of the way as the Bearcats walked off with the win.
The Blues are back at it next Saturday, Oct. 30 against George Fox. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Complex is set for noon.
