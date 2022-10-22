The Whitman College women’s soccer team scored two early goals and added another late in a much needed 3-0 win over Pacific (Oregon) in Northwest Conference action on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The Blues got on the board early and often, scoring two goals within the game’s first 10 minutes. The first came in the sixth minute after Whitman earned a corner kick. The service found the foot of Elizabeth Williams who was able to tap it to Beaulieu. Beaulieu knocked the ball through a handful of Boxer defenders to net the game’s first goal.
Whitman (5-9, 2-9 NWC) scored again less than two minutes later on Honhart’s empty netter. Off a counter attack, the Blues worked down the right side of the field with the ball skidding through the box and finding Honhart open at the far post. She scored and all of a sudden it was a 2-0 lead for the home side.
The second half saw better possession by the Boxers (5-6-3, 2-6-3 NWC) but never materializing into any serious chances on goal. Meanwhile, Beaulieu nearly scored her second. Her free kick outside the box ricocheted off the Pacific wall into the center of the top of the penalty area. Beaulieu got to the ball first and her shot beat Kylie Pascual in net but bounced down off the crossbar and back into Pascual’s hands.
Whitman all but put the game away with Chaney Heinbaugh’s goal inside of 15 minutes to play. Off a corner kick, Heinbaugh found the back of the net and put her team up by three goals. Lise Arrouye assisted on the play.
Hannah Hagler had complete control of her penalty area in earning the shutout for the Blues. Pascual made three saves in net for the Boxers.
The Blues return to action on Sunday against George Fox. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Complex is set for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.