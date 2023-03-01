SPOKANE — Madeleine Sherry once again was dominant for the Blues, recording a season-high eight goals while adding four assists and the Whitman College women's lacrosse team remained perfect in league play with a 18-9 win over Whitworth in Northwest Conference action, Wednesday afternoon, March 1, at the Whitworth Pine Bowl.
Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky, Erin Magnuson and Gracie Maulik all added three goals for the Blues (4-1, 3-0 NWC) who pulled out in front early and steadily increased their lead throughout the game. Korin Wheaton delivered another fine outing in between the pipes with 17 saves in a full 60 minutes of action.
Kenzie Hemman led the Wildcats with three goals and Anna Chase and Caitlin Smith both added two more. Hannh Lew posted 14 saves in goal for Whitworth.
Whitman jumped out to a 4-0 lead after Maulik scored and assisted on another to Sherry. Whitworth finally got on the board when Liliann Penfield found the back of the net with 3:08 remaining in the opening period.
Scoring was hard to come by in the second quarter but stingy Whitman defense allowed the Blues to increase their lead heading into the break. Sherry scored scored two in period to put Whitman up 8-4 heading into halftime.
The third quarter saw five unanswered Whitman goals as the Blues began to pull away. Magnuson got in on the action with two of her three goals and Sherry and Eliza Daigle both assisted on a pair to lift their team to an eight goal lead.
The Blues tacked on five more goals in the fourth to win going away.
The Blues look to grace the Whitman Athletic Complex for the first time this season when they host Puget Sound on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m.
