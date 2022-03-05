FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Two games into a season is certainly a small sample size, but through just that many, the Whitman College women's lacrosse team is certainly a force to be reckoned with.
The Blues scored 20 goals for the second straight contest, beating Pacific (Oregon) 20-10 in their Northwest Conference opener on the afternoon of Saturday, March 5.
Garcie Maulik scored a game-high seven goals for Whitman (2-0, 1-0 NWC) with Erin Magnuson and Amelia Leopold both adding four goals. Magnuson did the work on defense as well, scooping up three groundballs and causing four Boxer turnovers.
Hyland Cullen-Musengo provided the offense for Pacific (1-1, 0-1 NWC) with a team-high four goals but also turned over the ball six times. Vivian Mai and Mackenzie Grover both added two goals.
Sophia Maroulis made four saves in net to earn the win for the Blues with Amelia Haindl recording 12 saves for the Boxers.
The Blues looked strong through the first 15 minutes. Maulik and Leopold both scored and Whitman held the Boxers to only a single goal and led 5-1. Pacific began to find the net more often in the second quarter, but it were the Blues who expanded on their lead. Magnuson scored with the Blues a man up on offense, then found the back of the net again moments after the draw control as Whitman took a 12-5 lead into halftime.
Maulik was on target after the teams returned from the locker room and posted three goals in the third quarter. Madeline Sherry scored late in the period as the Blues entered the fourth quarter with their first double digit lead at 17-7.
Whitman gets right back at it on Sunday, March 6, at Willamette. Start time is set for 1 p.m.
