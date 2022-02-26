Gracie Maulik, Eliza Daigle and Erin Magnuson all scored a game-high four goals with Maulik recording four assists, and the Whitman College women's lacrosse team made its triumphant return after a season removed from NCAA competition with a 20-4 win over Eastern Oregon, Saturday morning in the inaugural Whit Classic held at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Madeline Sherry added three goals and three assists for the Blues (1-0) who scored 11 goals in the first quarter and set an early tone. Sherry, along with Magnuson and Sophia Maroulis in goal each scooped up three groundballs.
Madisson Hoyt led the Mountaineers with two goals and two groundballs.
The Blues scored early and often. Maulik put Whitman up 3-0 on a free position goal then, 32 seconds later, assisted on a Daigle goal with 9:22 to play in the first quarter.
The streak continued when Magnuson scored two goals within 13 seconds of each other and Amelia Leopold netted her first to put the Blues up 7-0 with 5:49 to play. The quarter closed with a goal and an assist from Maulik.
The Blues tacked on three goals in each of the second, third and fourth quarters.
Sophia Maroulis played a full 60 minutes in goal for the Blues with Brooklynn Wright doing the same for the Mountaineers. Wright had her hands full and posted 20 saves on 34 Whitman shots.
The Blues next serve up Northwest Conference play at Pacific on Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m.
