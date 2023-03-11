In a battle between the league's top teams, the Whitman College women's lacrosse team fell 22-13 to perennial Northwest Conference power George Fox on Saturday afternoon, March 11, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Gracie Maulik scored a game-high four goals and Madeleine Sherry added three more for the Blues (4-3, 3-1 NWC) who gave up 10 goals in the opening period and had to play catch up all game. Sophia Maroulis performed admirably in a backup goalie role, allowing the 22 goals while dealing with 38 total Bruin shots and posting five saves.
Marena Tharpe and Lana Davis shared game-high honors with Maulik in scoring four goals apiece for the Bruins (5-0, 5-0 NWC). Ava Bluhm added three goals and scooped up three groundballs.
George Fox got off to a fast start as Kyra Barnes scored twice in the opening three minutes to put the Bruins up 4-1. Whitman then got it rolling with Maulik scoring back-to-back goals to shave the early deficit to one goal. Fox responded with five unanswered to close the period.
The Whitman defense was a bit more stingy in the second quarter in holding the Bruins goalless for nearly half the period. Though Erin Magnuson and Sherry scored, Davis added two for Fox as the lead increased to nine goals by halftime.
George Fox was able to extend the lead to double digits in the third quarter and held on in the fourth for the win.
The Blues are back at it on Sunday against Willamette. Start time at the Whitman Athletic Fields is set for 1 p.m.
