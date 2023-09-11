The Whitman College women's golf team opened its season with a dual match on the road in Canby, Oregon, against defending national champion George Fox Sunday at the Willamette Valley Country Club, which serves as the home course for the Bruins. George Fox prevailed by a team score of 292-340.
For the Blues, returning first team all-conference selection Cindy Luo shot an 82, birdieing the last hole of the front nine to shoot 39 before struggling a bit on the back nine with a 43. She was tied for low honors for Whitman by first-year player Samantha Torres. Samantha also birdied the par 4 ninth hole to shoot 40 on the front prior to her 42 on the second nine.
Ellena Jeong, another first year player, tallied an 86 and sophomore Beatrice Archer rounded out the scoring four players with a 90.
George Fox was led by Makenzie Toole with a three under par 69.
The Blues are back in action this weekend in the Pacific Invitational with Cindy Luo attempting to defend her medalist honors from last fall when she shot 80-76: 156 for the individual title.
