Whitman College's women's basketball team won its postseason Northwest Conference Championships semifinal Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, in Walla Walla as the Blues knocked off Willamette in a 51-37 victory at the Sherwood Center.
The Blues upped their overall record this season to 20-5.
They advance to play for the conference title, along with an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament, Saturday against either Puget Sound or Pacific with the opening tip scheduled for 5 p.m.
