Postseason excitement gripped Whitman College's women's basketball team Friday, Feb. 24, in Walla Walla as the Blues fended off a late rally by Willamette to win their Northwest Conference Championship semifinal with a 51-37 victory.
The red-hot Blues upped their overall record this season to 20-5 with their current 14-game winning streak, and one more in the NWC Championship final Saturday would secure an automatic spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Yet victory Friday was far from simple the third time around against Willamette this season. Barely a week after crushing the Bearcats in a 63-40 rout here at Sherwood Center, the Blues saw their 12-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter dwindle to six with more than five minutes remaining.
But the only other points Willamette mustered the rest of the way came on a couple of free-throws, and dominating defense let the Blues off with a satisfactory finish.
"Our defense was pretty special, holding a team to 37 points," Blues coach Michelle Ferenz said. "It was a physical game and we missed a lot of shots we'd normally make and that disrupted us for a little while, but defensively we were tough."
Willamette wound up converting only a quarter of its shots (10 of 40) from the floor while turning the ball over 19 times.
Pressure from the Blues featured Natalie Lundberg coaxing four steals out of the Willamette backcourt while teammate Elena McHargue made three, Carly Martin a couple.
Martin also blocked a Willamette shot as did Korin Baker, Kara Marecle and Kalia Coverson.
"That's kind of our hallmark," Ferenz said. "That's how this young team has won a lot of its games this year."
While stifling the Willamette offense, the Blues pieced together a balanced scoring attack.
Baker led everybody with a game-high 16 points, Martin added 14, McHargue 12.
Emmie Ogden chipped in a couple of baskets, including one that sent the Blues to halftime up 24-19.
Only a minute earlier, Willamette had gotten to within 20-19.
Never again would Willamette get so close, but the Blues were unable to put the game out of reach until the final four minutes.
"Credit to Willamette," Ferenz said. "This was the third time we'd played them, so they knew our stuff. They knew what they needed to take away, and they were awfully physical with our post players to keep us from getting easy baskets."
An adjustment at intermission helped the Blues go to the fourth quarter up 39-27, but they would find out that game was far from done.
The Blues later saw their lead shrink to 41-35 with 5:25 still to go.
"That's playoff basketball," Ferenz said. "You're not going to blow most teams out at this point."
The Blues managed to cash in on their a height advantage some, though it took a lot of doing as Willamette kept challenging the 6-foot Baker and 6-1 Lindsay Drango.
Drango was limited to 0-of-1 shooting from the floor and three rebounds over her 22 minutes of action. The foul line was where she made all her scoring contributions, converting 5 of 6.
But the Blues still had Baker leading all scorers, and she also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds — those included five off Whitman misses.
The Blues all together pulled down 11 of their missed shots, turning them into 11 second-chance points.
"The key was crashing the (offensive) boards," Baker said.
Lundberg, a scrappy 5-foot-1 guard, tracked down another five offensive rebounds.
The Whitman sophomore also dished four assists, as McHargue tallied three, for a Blues backcourt that kept the heat on Willamette ball handlers all afternoon.
"We can sometimes get a little frazzled back there, but as long as we run the plays we've been practicing and our press-break as we have in practice, we're good," McHargue said. "As long as we face up, and make the right decisions, then it's always pretty good."
