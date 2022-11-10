LEWISTON — Whitman College's 2022-23 women's basketball team lost its season opener Thursday, Nov. 10, in Lewiston where Lewis-Clark State College defeated the Blues in a 66-60 decision.
Whitman senior Elena McHargue tallied a team-high 19 points while teammates Korin Baker had 11, Sydney Abbott 10.
They went to the second quarter already down 23-13, rallied for a brief lead about four minutes before halftime, but spent the rest of the night chasing Lewis-Clark State.
The Blues are back at it Friday, Nov. 11, in Lewiston as they take on Montana Tech.
