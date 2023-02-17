Carly Martin posted game highs of 16 points and six rebounds and the Whitman College women’s basketball team moved one step closer to share of the Northwest Conference regular season title with a 63-40 win over Willamette on Friday night, Feb. 17, at the Sherwood Center.
Lindsey Drango added 13 points and five rebounds for the Blues (18-5, 13-2 NWC) who are now winners of 12 straight games. Whitman and Puget Sound currently sit tied atop the league standings, each with one game to play. Should both teams finish with identical records, the Blues will earn the top seed and host next weekend’s Northwest Conference Tournament.
Carolyn Ho led the Bearcats (13-11, 8-7 NWC) with 11 points and Kaitlyn Imai added eight more.
Elena McHargue got the Blues on the scoreboard first with her layup but Ho countered with an early three pointer for the Bearcats. As the quarter neared its midway point, Natalie Lundberg drilled a three pointer of her own. Martin and Emmie Ogden scored in the back half of the period as Whitman took a four-point lead through the first 10 minutes.
The Blues came out like gangbusters to open the second quarter, quickly opening up a double-digit lead. Ogden and Drango both scored in the first minute, then Martin got to the hoop then nailed a three pointer to cap a 9-2 run to open the period. The scoring spree didn’t continue but the Blues nevertheless extended the lead to 14 points by halftime. Imai’s three pointer stopped the bleeding but Martin got her layup to go and gave her team a 31-17 halftime lead.
Whitman extended the lead to as many as 22 points in the third quarter. It was Korin Baker’s turn to get in on action as she hit two early jumpers to extend the lead to 37-22 with 6:43 to play. Martin’s three ball put the Blues up 44-24 and McHargue’s three pointer as time expired made it a 50-28 score through three quarters.
The Blues took care of business in the fourth quarter and coasted to the win.
Whitman now hosts its regular season finale and Senior Night on Saturday vs. Linfield. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
