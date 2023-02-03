PORTLAND — Carly Martin and Korin Baker both scored a game-high 15 points and the Whitman College women's basketball team dominated the Pios in the first and third quarters en route to a 65-38 win over Lewis & Clark in Northwest Conference action on Friday night, Feb. 3.
Baker, who added seven rebounds, did her damage in only 17 minutes of playing time. Elena McHargue delivered a solid outing of her own with 10 points and shared game-high honors of seven rebounds with Baker.
Charlotte Carroll scored a team-high 10 points for the Pios who were held by the Blues to only 22% shooting for the evening.
The Blues (14-5, 9-2 NWC) outclassed the Pios (2-18, 1-10 NWC) right from the start. Whitman reeled off a stretch of 18 unanswered points during the first quarter, not allowing a single Pioneer basket until Tatiana Rebanals three pointer with 20 seconds to play. Martin and McHargue were sensational during that stretch. McHargue's three pointer put the Blues up seven, then Martin connected on back-to-back jumpers to make it a 13-2 game by the midpoint of the period. McHargue later hit her second three pointer and Kalia Coverson extended the lead to 20 points when she got her jumper to go.
The Pios found some life in the second quarter. Across the first and second quarters, they ran off 11 unanswered points and shaved the lead to single digits. Megan Taylor and Lindsey Drango got the Blues going again with a pair of jumpers, and Martin nailed a three pointer to push the lead back to double digits with just under three minutes to play.
Whitman delivered a knockout blow in the third quarter, not allowing a single basket by the Pios and pushing the lead to 27 points heading to the final 10 minutes. Baker was dominant, scoring nine points in the period to help Whitman put Lewis & Clark away.
Whitman visits Pacific on Saturday, Feb. 4, for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
