CLAREMONT, Calif. — Whitman College's volleyball team lost both its matches Friday, Sept. 2, as the Blues fell to both Cal Lutheran and Occidental with each match done after four sets.
The Blues started their day strong against Cal Lutheran as they took the first set, 25-16, only to suffer 21-25, 15-25 and 15-15 defeats in succession.
Despite the loss, Whitman had several individuals turn in strong performances.
Kenzie Martinez finished with a match-high 17 kills, teammate Nicole Kelly had 10 kills and led everybody with five aces, and Teia Magaoay topped with 35 assists.
Back at it later against Occidental, the Blues saw similar results as they fell 27-29, 25-16, 15-25 and 19-25.
Martinez had 15 kills, Kelly 14 and Magaoay made another 35 assists.
Next, the Blues head to La Verne, California, for another doubleheader Saturday as they face Chapman University and then Sul Ross State.
This season then takes the Blues to Houston, Texas, for a Sept. 9 twin bill against the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor and Saint Joseph's College.
