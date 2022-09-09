HOUSTON — The Whitman College women's volleyball team opened its weekend Texas road trip with a split including its first win of the season Friday, Sept. 9.
The Blues fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor in four sets (18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20) then took care of St. Joseph's (Maine) with a 25-6, 25-17, 25-9 sweep.
Both matches were played at the Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center.
Whitman's opening match saw them win solidly in set one but unable to pull out another victory. Christina Boxberger posted a match-high 15 kills and tied match-high honors with three blocks, but the Blues as a team only hit .096 for the match.
Hanna Frasca led the Cru with 12 kills and Alyssa Christiansen added a match-high 27 digs.
The Blues raced out to an 8-1 lead in the opening set and never looked back. Boxberger, Kenzie Martinez and Nicole Kelly all got in on the action. They extended to an 11-point lead after a Martinez kill put the scoreline at 16-7. Dravyn Hurd's kill shaved the lead to six points, but the Blues ran off six straight points to close the door.
After dropping set two, Whitman had a shot at retaking the lead but came up short in an extra-point loss in set three. The Blues were in firm control after a pair of Boxberger kills gave her team a 20-11 lead, but UMHB mounted a furious rally to tie the game. Sam Sommerfield drilled three kills as part of a 10-1 run to make it a 21-21 score. Whitman stemmed the tide with a pair of kills, but the Cru ultimately pulled out the win.
UMHB pulled away late in set four to complete the four-set victory.
The Blues then responded with a dominant win against Saint Joseph's College for their first victory. The match lasted just a little over an hour and saw the Blues commit only seven errors and hit at a .371 clip. Boxberger, Kelly and Martinez led the Blues again each with a match-high 10 kills.
Boxberger added 12 digs for the double double.
The Blues set the tone for the match by allowing only six points in their first-set win. They pulled away early on the strength of a 10-1 run. Sophia Dominitz got in on two blocks and recorded two kills as part of the run that put them up 15-5. The Monks stemmed the tide but that would be the final point they earned as Whitman closed the set on a 10-0 run.
Set two showed a more competitive scoreline, but it was the Blues' set from the get-go. Boxberger came out swinging and recorded three kills to help Whitman open up a 7-1 lead. St. Joe's remained within striking distance briefly, but the Blues slowly pulled away.
Whitman sealed the win with another dominant set victory. Back-to-back Boxberger kills and another from Martinez shaped an 8-0 run as the Blues won going away.
Whitman is back at it on Saturday for two more matches. The Blues first take on host University of St. Thomas (Texas) and then Schreiner University.
