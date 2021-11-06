Kenzie Martinez delivered a double double with a team-high 11 kills and 13 digs, but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's volleyball team fell in three sets to Lewis & Clark on Senior Night, Nov. 6, at the Sherwood Center. Set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22.
Prior to the match, the Blues honored seniors Rebecca Johnston, Emma Anderson and Tate Cadang for their contributions to Whitman volleyball. Johnston, who lost her leg after a bout with osteosarcoma, started and delivered the match's first serve in a very special moment for fans and family in attendance.
The match saw the Blues, who closed the season 6-19 overall and 4-12 in the Northwest Conference, deliver the first punch with a set one victory. Martinez helped the Blues to a 12-10 lead but four straight points led by a block and kill from Kelsey Parker reversed the deficit. Back-to-back Pio blocks extended the lead to four points but Whitman responded to tie the score after kills from Sydney London, Sophia Dominitz and Anderson. Lewis & Clark regained the lead but Whitman closed the set on a 6-0 run to win going away.
The Pioneers comfortably pulled away to tie the match with a set two win and looked to cruise to a victory in set three as well. Izzy Willis' kill put them up 14-7 but the Blues came storming back and scored eight of the next nine points to tie the score. Down the stretch though it were the Pios who went on a 7-1 set-closing run to go up in the match.
A fifth set looked to be in the cards but Lewis & Clark pulled off a late set four rally to win the match. Whitman led 22-18 but the Pios seized control and reeled of seven straight points to close out the set and match.
