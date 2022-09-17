TACOMA — The Whitman College women's volleyball team had hoped to serve up league play with a win, but instead suffered a sweep to Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on the night of Friday, Sept. 16. Set scores were 25-22, 25-16, 25-23.
Kenzie Martinez led the Blues (2-7 overall, 0-1 NWC) with 10 kills and hit at a .206 clip. Jamie Bartok added a team-high 13 digs and Christina Boxberger chipped in seven kills and three digs.
Katelyn Chekian delivered a double double for the Loggers (4-5, 1-0 NWC) with a match-high 11 kills and 12 digs. Chloe Akionna-Bannon posted a match-best 15 digs.
UPS handled the Blues fairly well in set two, but the first and third sets could have gone either way. The early part of the opening set saw a string of unanswered points by both teams. Whitman held a 5-3 lead but the Loggers rallied with five straight points including aces on three consecutive serves. Kills from Sophia Dominitz and Nicole Kelly helped Whitman tie the score.
UPS again pulled ahead but the Blues kept nipping at their coattails until finally tying the set at 18-18 on a Brooke Valentine ace. The two teams traded points until Boxberger tied the set for the final time at 22-22 with a kill. UPS would run off three straight points, however, to seal the first-set win.
Set three saw Teia Magaoay cap a mini run midway through the set to put the Blues up 11-8. Sydney London later delivered a block to keep the lead at two points, but UPS then ran off four straight to pull ahead 15-13. Whitman rallied to tie the score on a Domintiz kill, but the Loggers scored three straight to seemingly pull away. Whitman staved off three match points before a double block on a Boxberger swing clinched the win for UPS.
The Blues will look to notch their first conference win on Saturday evening with a visit to Pacific Lutheran. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
