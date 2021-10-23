Whitman College's volleyball team won both it matches here this weekend.
Nicole Kelly drilled 10 kills, Kenzie Martinez added 10 more Friday, Oct. 22, and the Blues thrilled the Blues faithful with a sweep of Willamette on Dig Pink Night at the Sherwood Athletic Center. Set scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-20.
Kelly and Martinez's kill totals were both match highs for the Blues (6-15, 4-8 NWC) who notched their first sweep of the Northwest Conference season. Sophia Dominitz delivered a match-high five blocks and Brooke Valentine added a team-high nine digs.
Dani Queja led the Bearcats with nine kills and Shyla Sato added a match-high 13 digs.
The Blues jumped out on top with an impressive opening set win. They ran off six straight points midway through the set to break an 11-11 tie and take a commanding lead. Tate Cadang, Dominitz and Martinez all posted blocks in the run. The teams traded points down the stretch but Whitman always found a way to keep Willamette at arm's length and cruised to the win.
Whitman took an early lead in set two as back-to-back kills from Dominitz and Kelly helped build a 7-3 lead. A double block from Lexi Martin and Emma Porter cut the lead to one for the Bearcats but a Kelly kill pushed the lead back up to four points. Willamette never let the set slip away, however, and, after a run of five straight points, took its first lead at 22-21. Whitman calmed its nerves and won four of the set's final points. Boxberger's kill and block closed the door and gave her team a two-set lead.
The Blues and Bearcats went toe-to-toe in set three but ultimately Whitman got the better of Willamette to clinch the sweep. The Blues never led by more than two points until kills from Martinez and Christina Boxberger highlighted a quick 3-0 run to put their team ahead 20-16. The Blues closed the set winning another three straight points to complete the sweep.
Back at here Saturday, Nicole Kelly posted a team-high 10 kills, Kenzie Martinez nearly recorded a double double with eight kills and a match-high 10 digs and the Blues swept their second straight opponent with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 win over Linfield.
Christina Boxberger put her stamp on the match as well with nine kills and four blocks. Sydney London also contributed to a dominant Whitman performance at the net in posting a match-high five blocks.
Raelynn Hammock led the Wildcats with 14 kills and 10 digs.
Set one saw the Blues hold a steady lead for most of the duration. Kills from Martinez and Kelly, coupled with a double block from Boxberger and Sophia Domintz helped Whitman take a 12-8 lead.
A Boxberger solo block later extended the advantage to four points but Linfield came roaring back to tie the score at 20-20. Whitman, bookended by kills from Boxberger in a 5-0 run, closed the set to take the early lead in the match.
The Blues controlled set two from start to finish, taking advantage of several Wildcat miscues to go up by five points midway through. A London block later extended the lead to 19-13 as Whitman continued to lead comfortably. Hammock delivered a kill to make it a 20-16 score, but the Blues again closed the set with five straight points to win going away.
Whitman trailed early in set three but reeled off nine straight points to take a 15-8 lead. Linfield threatened late and cut the lead to two points, but the sweep was inevitable as kills from Kelly and London sealed the win.
The Blues hit the road one more time this season, first squaring off at Pacific Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
