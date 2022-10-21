SALEM — Lilli Thompson recorded a career-high seven blocks, Jamie Bartok added her own career- and match-high 24 digs but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's volleyball team rallied but came up short in a five-set loss at Willamette in Northwest Conference action on the night of Friday, Oct. 21. Set scores were 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9.
Christina Boxberger, Nicole Kelly and Kenzie Martinez all led the Blues (7-12, 5-7 NWC) with 10 kills and Boxberger added five blocks. Teia Magaoay and Jackie Zapanta also chipped in defensively with 14 and 11 digs, respectively.
Olivia Cadien led the Bearcats (8-9, 7-4 NWC) with a match-high 21 kills and Kaitlyn Westby added 11 blocks, also a match high.
Whitman got off to a strong start with a set one victory. Martinez drilled back-to-back kills to give her team an early lead but Willamette responded and tied the score at 9-9 on consecutive Westby blocks. The Blues began to pull away midway through the set when two straight aces from Boxberger highlighted a 4-0 run to put Whitman up 20-16. Kelly sealed the win after drilling a pair of kills and getting in on back-to-back blocks with Thompson to end the set.
Willamette topped the Blues comfortably in sets two and three to take the lead in the match. Whitman rallied in the third set after reeling off seven unanswered points to shave the Bearcat lead to one point, but Willamette responded with a 9-2 set closing run.
The Blues took it to the Bearcats in set four to force a deciding fifth set. Boxberger drilled a pair of kills as part of an 8-0 run to give her team an early 10-4 lead. She later got in on a block with Sydney London to extend the lead to eight, but Willamette rallied with six unanswered to put the score at 16-14. Thompson later drilled back-to-back kills to put Whitman up 22-16 and the Blues held on for the win.
A mid-set 5-0 run told the story of set five. The Blues scored the frame's first three points but Willamette rallied to tie the score on Heavenly Tuputala's kill. The Blues led by one but stared at an 11-7 score after Willamette ran off five unanswered points.
With just one match on the weekend, the Blues are next in action on Friday, Oct. 28, against George Fox. First serve at the Sherwood Center is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.