GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whitman College senior Tanner Filion took the national stage by storm Friday, March 17, winning the NCAA Division III 100-yard backstroke title and setting a new national record in the process on Day 3 of the NCAA National Swimming & Diving Championships.
The victory was Filion's second in as many seasons and first in the 100 backstroke where he posted a record-breaking time of 45.75. Filion now owns two NCAA records, the other in the 200 backstroke which he will compete in on Saturday in defense of his national title.
Saturday's 200 backstroke prelims begin at 7 a.m. with the finals set for 3 p.m.
