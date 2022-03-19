INDIANAPOLIS — Whitman College junior Tanner Filion capped his national championship experience with a footprint in NCAA lore, winning the 200 backstroke national title and setting a new NCAA record in the process on Saturday, March 19, the final day of the NCAA National Championships at the IU Natatorium.
“There just aren’t enough words to express how happy I am for Tanner,” Whitman coach Jenn Blomme said. “Nationals wasn’t even on the radar when Tanner started college and not even a full three years later here he is on the podium in three events at the national meet. And not just on the podium, on the top of the podium. And then the (NCAA) record.
“About half way through the race I knew he was going to win it, and hoped he’d be able to make a small dent in the record. But he obliterated it. It’s amazing. Such a celebration of talent and hard work but also an unfathomable amount of resilience over the last two years. So happy.”
Joining Filion all week were teammates Daniel Bloor, Jackson Masson, Peter Fitch and Ryder Brooks.
“I am so grateful to my teammates, my coach, my friends, and the Whitman community,” Filion said. “I cannot overstate my gratitude to everyone who helped get me to the point where I am today, thank you. Go Blues!”
Filion’s accomplishment puts him in rare company not only in the NCAA but at Whitman Athletics. The junior swimmer became only the second Whitman NCAA national champion in any sport, the other being men’s swimmer Karl Mering in 2014.
Filion’s record setting mark of 1:41.49 shattered the previous NCAA Division III record by nearly two seconds and bested Kenyon’s Yurii Kosian who, himself, topped the previous NCAA record.
The win caps a remarkable run in which Filion placed seventh in the 200 freestyle and Friday won silver in the 100 backstroke, and culminated Saturday with a national title.
