GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whitman College senior Tanner Filion dove into the NCAA Division Swimming & Diving Championships in style, claiming third place in the 100 yard butterfly on Thursday evening, March 16, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
The race was the first of three for Filion who competes in the 100 backstroke on Friday and the 200 backstroke on Sunday.
Filion was in rare form with a race time of 46.83 and set a Whitman record in the process, surpassing his record-setting performance only hours earlier in the prelims. Filion placed third in the prelims as well en route to qualifying for the finals.
Competition continues for Filion on Friday, March 17, with the 100 yard backstroke. The prelims are set for 7 a.m. and the finals are scheduled for 3 p.m.
