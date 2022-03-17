INDIANAPOLIS — Whitman College junior Tanner Filion opened his first NCAA National Championships in style, placing seventh in 200 freestyle on Day 2 held at the IUPUI Natatorium.
"I am so proud of Tanner on his first day of competition at his first ever national meet," Whitman head coach Jenn Blomme said. "He was awarded All-American status last year because he had one of the top backstroke times in the country, but because the championships didn't happen that year, this is his first time on the podium at nationals and I think feels like this is his first All-American."
Filion's top 8 finish automatically gives him First Team All-American status. The junior freestyle and backstroke swimmer swam the finals race in 1:37.99, qualifying for the finals after placing in the top 5 (1:37.63) in the qualifying race held earlier this morning.
Tanner is back in the pool on Friday to compete in the 100 meter backstroke. Prelims begin at 7:00 a.m. PST.
