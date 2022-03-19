INDIANAPOLIS — One day after placing seventh in the 200 freestyle, Whitman College junior Tanner Filion impressed even more by finishing second in the 100 backstroke at the NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships on the night of Friday, March 18.
Filion's mark of 46.89 was .56 seconds better than his preliminary race time where he placed seventh. He turned it on in the finals and was only bested by Jack Wadsworth of Ithaca who set a new NCAA record with a time of 46.45.
Filion's second-place finish earned him All-American honors for the second time in the championships.
"I could not be happier for Tanner," Whitman coach Jenn Blomme said. "He is one of the hardest workers I have ever known and to see him in this moment is just so thrilling."
