On Senior Day at Harvey Pool, both the Whitman College men's and women's swimming teams dominated Pacific (Oregon) in Northwest Conference dual meet action on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 22.
The men's team won 171-20 with the women's squad upending the Boxers 160-41.
The meet opened with a clean sweep for Whitman in the 200 medley relay event. The women's team of Frances Lenz, Rachel Sapper, Shea Tsuha and Shaye Agnew took first with a time of 1:54.26 and the men's quartet of Peter Fitch, Aidan laird, Jackson Masson and Tucker Belanger won with a time of 1:42.56.
Lenz and Tsuha would go on to each win an individual event beginning with Tsuha in the 200 freestyle (2:02.65) then later Lenz in the 500 freestyle (5:29.87).
Bella White and Erin McKinney also won a pair of events. White took top honors in the 400 IM (4:42.56) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.85). McKinney followed up with victories in both the 100 freestyle (56.06) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.97).
Tanner Filion led the men's contingent with a trio of top finishes. He first won the 200 freestyle (1:44.62) and later the 100 butterfly (50.72). He closed the day with a victory in the 200 free relay (1:30.99) with teammates Andrew Kim, Michael Chang and Ruru Rajbhandari.
Daniel Bloor won a pair of distance races. He took top honors in the second race of the day, the 1650 freestyle (17:21.01) and followed that up with a top finish in the 500 freestyle (5:00.31).
Whitman closes the regular season next Saturday, Jan. 29, at Whitworth. Meet time is set for 1 p.m.
