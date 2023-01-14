The Whitman College swimming teams proved dominant for the second straight day, topping Lewis & Clark in the both men’s and women’s competitions in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, at Harvey Pool. The women’s team won 165-35 and the men’s squad took down the Pios 132-65.
The Blues women had another fine outing for the second straight day. Erin McKinney won a trio of races to lead the Blues. She finished first in the 200 IM (2:18.99) then took top honors in the 100 freestyle (56.13). She closed her afternoon with a win in the 200 breaststroke (2:32.34).
Shaye Agnew and Anneliese Hanson also had fine showings, each winning an individual and relay event. Agnew kicked off the meet with a victory in the 400 medley relay (4:17.78) with teammates Elly Rectenwald, Holly Hermanson and Josephine Piel. Hanson closed the day when she joined teammates Piel, Bella Smith and Zola Lungershausen to win the 400 free relay (3:53.93). Piel’s two relay wins also gave her two top finishes on the day.
The men’s team’s win saw three victories from Tanner Filion. Filion was joined by Andrew Hanson, Andrew Kim and Ruru Rajbhandari for a 400 medley relay (3:41.43) victory to open the meet. He later won the 200 free (1:43.37) and 200 back (1:52.05).
John Leeds also had a fine outing with a pair of individual victories. He won the 50 free (22.10) before taking top honors in the 500 free (4:54.87). Hanson won his second race with a victory in the 200 breastroke (2:21.07).
The Blues next hit the road for the final time during the regular season when they visit Linfield (Jan. 20) and Pacific (Jan. 21)
