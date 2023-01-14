After a fruitful midseason break, the Whitman College swimming teams returned to the pool and Northwest Conference action, taking down George Fox in both the men's and women's competitions on Friday night, Jan. 13, at Harvey Pool. The men's team won 151-51 with the women's squad topping the Bruins 150-51.
The men's meet saw dominant performances all around beginning and ending with relay victories. Individually, Daniel Bloor won a pair of races, placing first in both the 1650 free (17:32.34) and 400 IM (4:26.20) and joined Tanner Filion, Sam Bert and Joseph Gillett as the anchor leg for a second place finish in the 200 free relay.
John Leeds and Tanner Filion also both boasted a pair of top finishes. Leeds took top honors in both the 200 free (1:46.03) and 500 free (4:54.49) and Filion won the 100 butterfly (49.75) and 100 backstroke (51.30).
The Blues women's performances were equally impressive. Shaye Agnew won three events including the 200 free relay (1:46.26) to close the event. She also took top honors in the 50 free (25.26), an event where Whitman placed the top four finishers and won the 100 free with a time of 56.59.
Natalie Ritter swam a fine meet as well. She opened the evening teaming up with Ella Hill, Cassidy Monroe and Katie Kirk for a victory in the 200 medley relay (1:58.70), then won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.48.
Whitman is back in action on Saturday against Lewis & Clark. Start time at Harvey Pool is set for 1 p.m.
