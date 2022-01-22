PORTLAND — Whitman College's No. 8 nationally ranked women's basketball team won both its Northwest Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Blues upped their overall record this season to 16-1 while remaining unbeaten atop league standings.
The Blues next host Whitworth this Tuesday, Jan. 25. Tipoff at the Sherwood Center is set for 6 p.m.
On the night of Friday, Jan. 21, in Newberg, Oregon, Kaylie McCracken scored her 1,000th career point for the Blues and led all scorers with 17 points to go along with eight rebounds while guiding the Blues to a quality 66-59 win at George Fox.
The win kept the Blues undefeated in Northwest Conference play.
McCracken’s milestone bucket came in the second quarter when she scored and was fouled with 8:35 to play. Kaelan Shamseldin had an off-shooting night but still chipped in 13 points and, equaling Taylor Chambers, handed out a game-high five assists.
Jordan Ryan led the Bruins with 13 points off the bench and Alyssa Wells added 10 points.
The opening quarter was tight until the Bruins closed on a 10-2 run. Korin Baker scored off a pass from Shaira Young to put the Blues up 12-9 with 2:58 to play, but Whitman went cold to close the period. After Ryan and Jenna Lacey both hit a pair of free throws, Emily Stephens hit from the field to give Fox a 15-12 lead. She then got to hoop and scored at the buzzer and the Bruins led 19-14 after one period.
Fox continued to lead in the second quarter but Whitman’s shots from distance began to fall. Chambers found Shamseldin for a three pointer to cut the lead to three points, then drained a three pointer of her own to tie the game with 6:02 to play. In the form of Ella Roberts, George Fox regained the momentum as she hit from three, then scored at the hoop to put her team up 32-25 with 3:44 to play. Fox would take a six-point lead into halftime.
Whitman came alive in the back half of the third quarter, outscoring George Fox by nine points to take the lead. Ryan’s jumper put the Bruins up 43-34 with 4:39 to play, but the Blues took control from there. They closed the quarter on a 14-2 run highlighted by back-to-back buckets from Shamseldin and a Young three pointer that broke a 43-43 tie.
Whitman did well in keeping George Fox at arms length in the fourth quarter and never let the lead slip below five points. Back-to-back jumpers from Baker pushed the lead to as high as 11 points as the Blues cruised to the victory.
Back at it Saturday in Portland, the Blues had McCracken with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Korin Baker adding 14 more points and they used a big second quarter to run away with a 69-46 win at Lewis & Clark.
Kaelan Shamseldin added 10 points on 3-6 shooting in three pointers and Sydney Abbott did a little bit of everything in adding seven points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals. The win for the Blues keeps them undefeated and alone at the top of the conference table.
The Blues had one of the best shooting nights of the season, hitting 47% from the floor which included a 55% effort in their huge second quarter.
Eva Johnson led the Pios with 12 points.
Whitman opened the game with a 7-0 run highlighted by back-to-back buckets from Baker. L&C responded with seven straight points of its own to tie the game with 5:21 to play. Shamseldin then hit a three pointer to break the tie and help the Blues to a five point lead after one quarter.
The Blues unloaded on the Pios in the second quarter, putting 24 points on the board and taking a 40-19 lead into halftime. Whitman held Lewis & Clark to only two points over a near six-minute span while taking a 31-13 lead over the stretch. A handful of Blues players got in on the action including Elena McHargue who drilled a three pointer to push the lead to 38-15 with 1:34 to play.
The Pios gained a bit of ground in the third quarter but Whitman pulled away in the final 10 minutes. Carly Martin’s three pointer and Caira Young’s jumper put the Blues up by 26 points with 4:24 and the Blues cruised to the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.