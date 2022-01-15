Whitman College's women's basketball team, ranked No. 7 in the country, won both its games over the weekend, improving its record this season to 12-1 with a spotless mark in the Northwest Conference.
The Blues will have a quick turnaround as they will play two games during the upcoming week. First up is Pacific on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m. at the Sherwood Center.
On Friday, Jan. 14, Carly Martin scored a game-high 20 points including a sizzling 6-9 in three pointers and the Blues used a dominant third quarter to race past Pacific Lutheran 86-59 in Northwest Conference action at the Sherwood Center.
Kaylie McCracken added 15 points and five rebounds and Sydney Abbott chipped in a solid overall performance of 12 points, six assists and seven rebounds.
Josie Napoli led the Lutes with team highs of 18 points and four assists.
After the first 20 minutes of action yielded a 41-41 score, in large part due to Martin’s buzzer beater three ball, the Blues returned from the locker room and outscored the Lutes by 16 points to take complete control of the game. Whitman used a 10-0 run midway through the period, capped by a Martin three, to take a 57-46 lead with four minutes to play. The lead continued to swell with a pair of buckets from Elena McHargue, the second inside of a minute, to help the Blues take a 68-52 lead into the final quarter.
The first half featured quite a competitive battle. Stacie Spahr’s bucket put the Lutes up a point with 5:23 to play in the opening quarter, but the Blues responded. Lindsay Drango regained the lead with a jumper before Martin drained a triple to put Whitman up 14-12. The momentum shifted back to PLU as Napoli twice hit from distance late in the quarter to give her team a 23-20 lead.
The Lutes led early in the second period before Korin Baker came alive. With the Blues trailing by five points, she hit back-to-back buckets to help Whitman regain the lead at 29-28. Napoli’s three snatched the lead back for the Lutes, one they kept for nearly the remainder of the half until Martin’s corner three at the buzzer sent the teams into halftime deadlocked at 41-41.
Back at it Saturday night, in a knock down, grind-it-out game between two of the conference’s and region’s elites, the Blues outlasted Puget Sound 63-51 in Northwest Conference action at the Sherwood Center.
Kaylie McCracken led all scorers with 20 points and Sydney Abbott chipped in with another fine overall performance. She added 10 points to go along with five assists, four rebounds and three steals. For the Loggers, who received votes in the latest D3hoops.com Top 25 national poll, Sophie Nilsson scored a team-high 14 points and Samantha Swartout added seven points and a team-best six rebounds.
Points were at a premium as the defensive prowess of both squads was on full display. UPS’s full court press wreaked havoc for the Blues, but the inside presence of Lindsay Drango and Korin Baker made scoring a challenge for the Loggers.
The two teams battled all game but it was Whitman’s lockdown defense in the final quarter that helped the Blues pull away. The Blues held UPS to only one made field goal while outscoring the Loggers by 12 points to win going away.
UPS had the better of the Blues in the opening quarter and led by eight points after the first 10 minutes. Early three pointers from Swartout and Addison Reardon gave the Loggers an 8-2 lead with 7:29 to play. Sophia Lavender pushed the advantage to double digits with a layup, but buckets from Baker and Abbott helped stem the tide.
Whitman continued to trail in the second quarter but used a 7-0 run to bolt back into the game. Abbott connected on a jumper just inside of four minutes to play, and Carly Martin drained a three to make it a 24-22 ballgame with 3:23 remaining. UPS slowed Whitman’s momentum though and carried a 29-27 lead into the break.
There were anxious moments early in the third quarter as UPS opened on an 8-2 run to take a 37-31 lead. The Blues locked in and Drango’s bucket with 2:32 to play put her team up by a point to set up the dominant fourth quarter.
