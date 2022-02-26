Sydney Abbott dropped a season-high 23 points on 8-12 shooting, Kaylie McCracken poured in a game-high 24 more and the No. 6 Whitman College women’s basketball team took down Pacific (Oregon) 76-57 on the night of Saturday, Feb. 26, to win the Northwest Conference Tournament title.
The Blues (26-1) now set their sights on the NCAA Tournament when the field of 64 is unveiled Monday, Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m. PST.
Whitman shot a scorching 55% from the floor and even better in three pointers (60%). Abbott’s 3-4 shooting from beyond the arc highlighted a 9-15 team performance.
Camy Aguinaldo led the Boxers with 16 points and Brilie Kovaloff added 14 more.
It didn’t take long for the Blues to open up a big lead. Kaelan Shamseldin drained a three pointer and Taylor Chambers dialed long distance from the elbow to put Whitman up 10-2 with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter. The Boxers didn’t let the game get away from them though, cutting the deficit to six points on a Madison Dunlop layup with just over three minutes to play. Shaira Young responded with a jumper to help the Blues take a double digit lead into the second quarter.
Both squads elevated their offenses in the second quarter, but it were the Blues who expanded on their first quarter lead. After Abbott hauled in a rebound, she found Chambers who spotted up from three and nailed her shot to give Whitman a 24-13 lead. Shamseldin, Abbott and Carly Martin all came alive, each hitting three pointers as the lead swelled to 17 points. Jumpers from Aguinaldo and Anya Henderson cut into the lead slightly but Whitman still carried a double-digit lead into halftime.
Whitman blew the game wide open in the third quarter. The Blues started to rain threes as Shamseldin and Abbott nailed back-to-back- triples to help Whitman to a 47-31 lead with 7:09 to play. McCracken then came alive, converting and-one three-point plays on consecutive possessions to push the lead to 20 points.
Abbott’s jumper early in the fourth quarter made it a 66-43 score. It wasn’t long before the raucous Whitman crowd was able to celebrate with the Blues as the final buzzer sounded.
