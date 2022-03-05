ABILENE, Texas — Whitman College’s No. 6-ranked women’s basketball team saw its season end in NCAA Division III tournament second round action here Saturday, March 5, with a 52-39 loss to Trinity (Texas) in Abilene, Texas, at Hardin-Simmons University.
The Blues finished with a 27-2 record.
First-round action Friday saw Kaylie McCracken score 18 points and grab eight rebounds, Korin Baker chip in 12 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, and the Blues erased a double-digit first-half deficit to top Whittier for a 62-57 victory.
Sydney Abbott was her normal jack of all trades self, scoring nine points, grabbing eight rebounds and handing out a team-high six assists. Lindsay Drango and Kaelan Shamseldin both added 10 points.
The starters did the heavy lifting for the Poets. Two recorded double doubles led by Rhe Nae Leach’s game high 22 points to go along with 11 boards.
The Blues found their stride in the second half but it was not without some early concern as they found themselves down double digits in the second quarter. Whitman trailed by nine points after the first quarter then saw the Poets extend to a 30-18 lead with seven minutes to play until halftime. Teani White hit back-to-back shots before Leach nailed a jumper to help their team to the 12-point lead.
After scratching and clawing, the Blues whittled the lead under 10 points after consecutive Drango scores. Meanwhile, Whitman’s defense had come alive and held Whittier to without a field goal for the final 6:20 of the half. The Blues put together a much-needed 10-2 run during the period to make it a 34-28 score at halftime.
Whitman’s defense re-emerged from the locker room and held Whittier to only seven points in the third quarter. The offense was there at the start as well, as the Blues opened the period on a 7-0 run. Abbott, Shamseldin and Baker all hit from the floor as Whitman grabbed its first lead since the early moments of the game. The Blues led by four points on two different occasions before taking a 42-41 lead into the final quarter.
Whitman never lost the lead in the final period and saw some timely buckets keep the Poets at bay. McCracken converted an and-one three-point play to push the lead to five points then, after Whittier had cut the lead to two points with on a Lanie James layup, Baker scored and got to the free throw line as well to push the lead back up to five with 4:14 to play. Whitman locked down defensively late in the game, holding the Poets to without a field goal for nearly four minutes late in the period.
Back at it here Saturday, the Blues had Sydney Abbott score a team-high 12 points, Korin Baker nearly post a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds, but they couldn’t overcome a poor shooting night.
Whitman shot only 28% from the floor and 3-17 in three pointers, and was only able to get to the free throw line four times. The loss ends an impressive run for the Blues who dropped only their second game and advanced in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.
Maggie Shipley led Trinity (27-2) with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Hailey Coleman added nine points and nine rebounds. Kaylie McCracken pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for Whitman while adding six points.
The third quarter tipped the scales after the teams headed to halftime deadlocked at 18-18 in a very low-scoring affair. Shipley went on a scoring spree to open the third quarter, dropping eight points in a 12-0 run to start the period. Baker finally got the Blues on the board with a bucket, but the Tigers had opened up a 30-20 lead with 6:32 to play in the period. Whitman was just unable to find the basket in the game but more so in the third quarter. They scored only five points in the period and headed to the fourth quarter needing to make up a 15-point deficit.
Like the champions they are, the Blues didn’t give in and got within striking distance in the fourth. Whitman mounted an 8-0 run capped by a Taylor Chambers elbow three pointer to shave the Trinity lead to 40-33 with 6:19 to play.
Julia Ackerman responded with a three pointer to push the lead back up to double digits and seemingly regain control of the game for the Tigers. Though there was 5:49 to play in the period, Trinity seized the momentum and carried it through the rest of the game for the win.
