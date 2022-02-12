PARKLAND, Wash. — Whitman College's No. 6-ranked women's basketball team won both its Northwest Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Blues upped their overall record to 22-1 while undefeated in the league at 14-0.
The Blues are scheduled to next play the night of Friday, Feb. 18, when they host Lewis & Clark with the opening tip at 6 p.m.
On Friday, Feb. 11, in Tacoma, the Blues had Kaelan Shamseldin scoring a career-high 26 points, Kaylie McCracken adding 22 points and eight rebounds and they took down the University of Puget Sound, 84-70, at Memorial Fieldhouse.
The win clinched at least a share of the NWC regular season title for the Blues.
They slowly pulled away from the Loggers through their lockdown perimeter defense. UPS made only three three pointers (14%) and shot 34% from the field despite outscoring Whitman by 10 points in the paint. Meanwhile, the Blues were hitting their shots, shooting 46% for the game and 40% from behind the arc.
Katie Minnehan led four Logger players in double figures with 16 points while also grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds for the double double.
Whitman got off to a solid start when Sydney Abbott hit a jumper to put her team up 9-4 with 6:18 to play. Kennedy Brown kept UPS in the game, hitting from distance on a fast break to cut the lead to only one point. Carly Martin's bucket again pushed the lead back up to five points and helped Whitman take a two-point lead after the opening 10 minutes.
The Loggers grabbed the momentum early in the second quarter when back-to-back buckets gave them a 24-21 lead. The Blues answered with an 8-0 run highlighted by a pair of baskets from McCracken and Whitman led 29-24 with 4:43 to play. UPS tied the game just inside of two minutes but Shamseldin caught fire down the stretch, nailing a pair of three pointers to help the Blues to a 41-35 halftime lead.
A pair of quick three pointers early in the third quarter from Taylor Chambers and Shamseldin put the Blues out in front by 12 points as Whitman slowly began to pull away. The Blues led by double digits much of the quarter, going up by as many as 13 after a Shamseldin three ball with 3:23 to play.
UPS never let the game get away from them but could not cut the deficit to any fewer than nine points the remainder of the way.
Back at it Saturday in Parkland, Washington, the Blues were challenged by Pacific Lutheran University as the Lutes led for the majority of the game, but were unable to hold on to a fourth quarter lead in a 73-70 victory for the Blues.
"I am beyond proud of how well our team competed tonight," said PLU Head Coach Tiffany Twiddy. "Whitman is not only the top team in our conference, but a nationally-ranked program. "Tonight we proved that we are a young rising team and we belong in the conversation."
The home team led by 11 as the two teams entered the fourth quarter, but the Blues utilized a full court press over the final frame and held the Lutes to just six fourth-quarter points. PLU was held scoreless for the first 4:52 of the final quarter and by that time trailed 65-64, but a Josie Napoli three-pointer put the Lutes back on top. Napoli's three was matched by an Elena McHargue triple, but Mady Simmelink struck back and gave the Lutes a two-point lead, 70-68, with 3:44 remaining.
Kaylie McCracken hit back-to-back jumpers to put the Blues ahead 72-70 with 1:35 left, but the Lutes were unable to tie it up. McCracken split a pair of free throws with two seconds left and Ava Edmonds had a shot to tie the score from the top of the key, but couldn't connect and the Blues escaped.
Napoli was one of three players to hit double figures and put up a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. Edmonds had 14 and a team-high seven rebounds and Maddie Plevyak had 12. The Lutes were hot from long range, going 7-for-12 through the first three quarters, but the well went dry in the fourth as they connected on just 2-of-11 attempts.
