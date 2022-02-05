McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Whitman College's No. 6-ranked women's basketball team won both its Northwest Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Blues upped their overall record this season to 20-1 while still undefeated in the league at 12-0.
The Blues are scheduled to next play the night of Friday, Feb. 11, in Tacoma, at Puget Sound.
On Friday, Feb. 4, in Forest Grove, Oregon, the Blues had Kaylie McCracken scoring a season-high 26 points to help them fight off a pesky Pacific (Ore.) squad with a 60-52 win.
McCracken also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Sydney Abbott chipped in a season-best 14 points for the Blues who knocked the Boxers to third in the conference standings. Largely due to McCracken's dominance in the post, the Blues were plus-14 in points in the paint and scored 10 of their 14 third-quarter points off Boxer turnovers.
Camy Aguinaldo led Pacific with 21 points and Rilee Price chipped in 11 more. Both helped the Boxers to a hot start to open the game, each hitting three pointers to give their team an 8-2 lead with just under four minutes to play. Whitman responded and closed the quarter with an 11-4 run capped by an Abbott three pointer.
The Blues extended the lead to as many as eight points in the second quarter. Abbott hit from the floor midway through the period to give Whitman a 24-16 lead, but the Blues would not hit a field goal for nearly the remainder of the quarter while Pacific slowly cut into the lead. McCracken's bucket at the buzzer sent the Blues into halftime up 29-24.
Pacific opened the third quarter scoring eight of the period's first 10 points to take its first lead since the opening quarter. Madison Dunlop capped the run with a layup and gave the Boxers a 32-31 lead with 7:40 to play. Dunlop scored again two minutes later to regain the advantage at 34-33, but that would be the last points Pacific scored in the period. Whitman put up eight unanswered to go up 43-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
Whitman never relinquished the lead in the final period but was also never able to pull away. Price converted an and-one three-point play to shave the deficit to 45-42 with just over five minutes remaining, but McCracken responded with her own and-one, hitting her free throw to push the lead back up to eight points. Whitman struggled at the line in the late stages, but were still able to hold on for the win.
Back at it Saturday in McMinnville, Oregon, the Blues
had McCracken delivering game highs of 21 points and eight rebounds in only 21 minutes to lead them to a dominant 82-45 win over Linfield.
The win gives Whitman its fifth straight 20-win season in which at least 20 games were played. Whitman cashed 18 Wildcat turnovers in for 30 points and was plus-12 in points in the paint. Kaelan Shamseldin added 12 points, and Elena McHargue and Kalia Coverson chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.
Alexis Heald led the Linfield effort with nine points and seven rebounds.
Whitman set the tone for the blowout early in the first quarter, running off 12 unanswered points to lead 14-2 with 3:37 to play. Shamseldin nailed a pair of three pointers in the run. Shaira Young’s layup extended the lead to 15 points and the Blues led 21-8 after one quarter.
Back-to-back jumpers from Sydney Abbott early in the second quarter pushed the lead to 15 points and, later, the Blues went up by 20 points after a McHargue layup and a Shamseldin three pointer with 4:30 to play.
Linfield made a game of it before halftime however, regrouping for an 11-2 half-closing run. Maggie Smith drilled a three pointer then hit a jumper just before time expired to put Linfield’s halftime deficit at a manageable 11 points.
Whitman took over the game after the midway point of the third quarter en route to putting 47 points up on the scoreboard in the second half. Gillyan Landis scored at the hoop to cut the lead to single digits, but the Blues unleashed a 17-2 run over the final 6:19 to take a 54-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
