Whitman College's No. 6-ranked women's basketball team wrapped up its regular season schedule over the weekend, as the Blues won both their Northwest Conference matchups, upping their overall record this season to 24-1 while spotless in the league at 16-0.
The Blues, having already clinched the NWC regular season, qualified for its postseason tournament starting Thursday, Feb. 24.
On Friday, Feb. 18, the Blues had Korin Baker delivering a double-double with game highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds and, one weekend after clinching the NWC regular season title, they took down Lewis & Clark 61-48 at the Sherwood Center.
Kaylie McCracken added seven points and five rebounds for Whitman who celebrated the win with a net cutting ceremony following the game. The Blues set the stage for the big win with a solid first quarter followed by a dominant second 10 minutes to lead by 22 points at the break.
Eva Richards and Delsie Johnson led the Pioneers each scoring 14 points with Johnson adding a team-high seven rebounds before fouling out.
The Blues led by one point in the first quarter and didn’t catch fire until just over five minutes to play. Shaira Young connected on back-to-back jumpers before Lindsay Drango and Baker tacked on another pair of buckets. Macy Hampton nailed a three pointer inside of 30 seconds to play to help Whitman take a seven point lead into the second quarter.
Whitman blew the game open in the second, allowing only four Pioneer points while adding another 19. A handful of Blues got in on the action as Sydney Abbott hit from the floor and Kaelan Shamseldin nailed a three pointer to push the lead to 33-16 inside of four minutes to play until halftime. Meanwhile, Whitman locked in defensively and held Lewis & Clark scoreless for the final 5:34 of the period.
The Pios cut into the lead in the second half, but the damage had already been done. Johnson hit a pair of free throws to shave the lead to 12 points in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back layups from Baker pushed the lead back up to 15 points with 2:03 to play.
Back at it Saturday, the Blues had Korin Baker delivering a double-double with game highs of 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading their program to only its second perfect NWC season with a 54-34 win over George Fox.
Prior to the game, the Blues honored seniors Kaelan Shamseldin, Taylor Chambers and Kaylie McCracken for their contributions to Whitman basketball.
Whitman’s undefeated league campaign has only been matched by the 2013-14 squad that also went 16-0. The Blues now look toward the Northwest Conference Tournament semifinals and a host matchup against the very same George Fox Bruins.
Erin Yoshitake provided the offense for the Bruins, posting 13 points off the bench.
After a relatively tight contest by halftime, Whitman leveled up in the third quarter particularly on the defensive end. The Blues didn’t allow a single basket while scoring 19 of their own. Only three made free throws accounted for George Fox’s third quarter scoring. Sydney Abbott did the majority of the damage early, sinking three jumpers to put her team up 34-25 with 4:38 to play. Carly Martin then caught fire off the bench, nailing back-to-back three pointers to push the lead to 18 points.
The game began slowly with neither team hitting from the field until Baker’s and-one layup with 5:31 to play. The Blues began to catch fire led by a pair of McCracken buckets and led by six at the end of the first quarter.
George Fox got things going in the second quarter. After Baker’s early scoring spree, the Bruins went on a 13-3 run. Ella Roberts and Yoshitake both hit three pointers to help cut the Whitman lead to 22-21. Shaira Young responded with a three pointer to halt the run, then nailed a difficult jumper at the buzzer to send the Blues into the locker room with the momentum.
