In the home opener and on Day 1 of the Kim Evanger Raney Memorial Classic, the No. 2 Whitman College women's basketball team dominated crosstown foe Walla Walla University 73-49 on the night of Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Sherwood Center.
Kaylie McCracken scored game highs of 14 points and 10 rebounds for the double double as the Blues ran their record to a perfect 8-0. Kaelan Shamseldin contributed 12 points, and Korin Baker and Carly Martin both chipped in nine more.
Isabella Robles scored 14 points for the Wolves to share game high honors with McCracken. She and Carolina Montes-Estrada also each grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Whitman asserted its dominance from the opening tip. McCracken scored in the post then drained a three pointer on the break to put the Blues up 10-2. Shamseldin added a three pointer and Baker scored at the hoop as the lead swelled to 15-4 with 4:50 to play in the quarter. Robles responded with a three pointer to cap an 8-0 run for Walla Walla as the Blues took only a five-point lead into the second quarter.
The Blues shot 50% in the second period en route to building a 35-23 halftime lead. The quarter began with Shamseldin, McCracken and Lindsay Drango scoring to push the lead back up to double digits. Taylor Chambers later nailed a three pointer and the Blues led 26-15 with 5:51 to play. The Wolves never let the game slip away but trailed by 12 points at the break.
Whitman put the game away with a dominant defensive performance in the third quarter. The Blues allowed only eight points in the period and blew the game wide open with a 12-0 run. Shamseldin hit back-to-back three pointers and McCracken hit another triple as the lead ballooned to 51-29 with 3:11 to play.
The final quarter saw coach Ferenz empty her bench as all 16 players got time on the floor.
Whitman retakes the floor on Sunday for the second and final day of the Classic. The Blues tip off with Colorado College at noon.
