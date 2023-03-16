CLAREMONT, Calif. — The Whitman College men's tennis team continued its road trip today, coming up short to Westcliff University and Babson College in neutral site competitions on Thursday afternoon, March 16.
Taking on Westcliff, the Blues won only one of seven matches.
Westcliff won solidly with a sweep in a doubles play. Playing NAIA rules, the Warriors needed only two wins to grab the doubles point and did just that. Chris O'Farrell and Bernardo Savitt provided the biggest challenge, but came up short 8-3 to Thallys Santos and Alex Campolina on the No. 3 court.
Westcliff won its five singles matches via sweeps. Gunnar Wollar nearly pushed his opponent to a third set, but lost a second-set tiebreaker and fell 6-1, 7-6 at the five.
Whitman's lone win came at sixth singles when William Lanstra beat Campolina 6-3, 7-6.
Babson then bested the Blues in eight of nine matches.
Whitman returned to action with a new lineup hours later but saw similar results against Babson.
Like Westcliff earlier in the day, the Beavers won all three doubles matches to put themselves in the driver's seat heading to singles play. Luis Utrilla and Brady Anderson topped Noah Baker and Diego Guzman 8-3 at the one, Lucas Huang and Aidan Schutter lost to their opponent at the two 8-2, and Charles Rush and Artem Manov dropped an 8-3 result to Parker Law and Kian Yazdi on the No. 3 court.
Though Babson claimed five of the six singles matches, the action was tight on several courts. Rush provided Whitman's lone point, edging Wesley Zhang 7-6, 7-6 with two tiebreak wins.
At the five, Alejandro Raffo rallied from a set down but ultimately fell to Jack MacDonald 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
The Blues return to action on Friday with a visit to Redlands University. Match time is set for 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.