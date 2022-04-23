NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College men's tennis team saw its season come to a close, falling to Pacific (Oregon) 5-0 in one semifinal of the Northwest Conference Tournament on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
The Blues fell behind the eight ball after being swept in doubles play.
Whitman had a serious chance of working itself into the match, though, but dropped a tough result on the No. 3 court.
Noah Baker and Braedan Thomas opened with an 8-1 loss at first doubles before Kai Strawn and Aaron Yuan dropped an 8-5 result to the Boxer pair of Aidan Rooney and Quentin Gonzalez.
The final doubles match to finish was on the No. 3 court. John Carter and Jack Freer battled their Pacific counterparts into a tiebreak but fell 8-7 (7-1).
Pacific clinched the match with wins on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. Strawn fell to Tran at the one, 6-1, 6-2 before Gonzalez clinched the win with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Yuan.
