The Whitman College men's tennis team took the court for its spring home opener, but came up short to Division I Montana in a 7-0 loss to the Grizzlies on Friday afternoon, Feb. 17, at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies swept all three doubles matches to earn the point heading to singles. Whitman's top pair of Diego Guzman and Noah Baker won several stellar points but ultimately came up short, losing 6-2 at the one to Montana's Gustav Theilgaard and George Russell.
The Blues fell in straight sets in each singles match. Guzman put up the toughest fight on the three court against Moritz Stoeger. After dropping the opening set, he battled in set two but eventually fell 6-1, 6-4.
Whitman returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 18, against Whitworth in a non-conference match between NWC teams. First serve of doubles play is set for 1 p.m.
