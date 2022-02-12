BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Whitman College men’s tennis team played its second Division I opponent in as many days, coming up short again this time a 7-0 result opposite Montana State on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
Playing Division I scoring rules, the Bearcats clinched the doubles point with wins on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. Georgios Nouchakis and Marcos Zelver opened with a 6-1 win over the Whitman pair of Aaron Yuan and Noah Baker, and MSU earned the point when Kai Strawn and John Carter fell 6-1 to Daan Van Dijk and Bradley Buckland.
Though the Bearcats had already won the doubles point, the Blues nearly pulled off a win at the two. The Whitman tandem of Harshvardhan Chopra and Lucas Huang pushed their opponent to a tiebreaker but came up short in a 7-6 (7-4) loss.
MSU won the match with victories on the No. 6, No. 4 and No. 1 courts. The match-clincher came at the one where Van Dijk topped Strawn 6-0, 6-3.
The most competitive match came at the close of the competition. Chopra surrendered the first set at love to Manual Monteiro but delivered a strong, albeit unsuccessful, performance in set two before falling 6-0, 7-5.
Next up for the Blues is a visit to Whitworth next Saturday, Feb. 19. First serve is set for 1 p.m.
