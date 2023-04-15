The Whitman College men's tennis team cruised through doubles play and did the same in singles on its way to a 9-0 Northwest Conference regular season finale win against Puget Sound on Saturday, April 15, at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
With seeding still to be determined, the Blues are locked into a spot in next weekend's NWC Tournament, site to be determined.
Charles Rush and Artem Manov got things started with an 8-2 win over Matthew Merzbach and Davis Lybeck at third doubles. The Whitman pair of Diego Guzman and Noah Baker then assured their team of the lead with an 8-5 win on the No. 1 court.
Whitman clinched the victory with wins on the No. 5 and No. 6 courts. Alejandro Raffo took down Brayden Sawyer 6-1, 6-1 at the five before Luca Viarengo won his sixth singles match at love over Carson Ward.
The Blues completed the match with sweeps on the other four courts to complete the blanking of the Loggers.
With the regular season behind them, the Blues now set their sights on the NWC Tournament next weekend.
