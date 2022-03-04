The Whitman College men's tennis team swept doubles and lost only once in singles en route to a dominant Northwest Conference opening win against Whitworth on the afternoon of Friday, March 4, at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
Doubles play saw Whitman (2-6, 1-0 NWC) cruise to wins on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts. Noah Baker and Braeden Thomas opened with an 8-1 win at the two followed by an 8-2 victory by Lucas Huang and Aaron Yuan over Warring and Brewer. The top pair of Kai Strawn and John Carter saw a furious rally by the Pirate pair of Violette and Greco, but pulled out the win to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
The Blues cruised through singles play to capture the win. Yuan opened with an impressive 6-1, 6-0 win at the three over Greco to put his team within a point of the win. Huang sealed the win at the two with his second victory of the afternoon, topping Warring 6-0, 6-2 to clinch the victory.
The most competitive match came at first singles where Harshvardhan Chopra came up just short to Ethan Violette. He rallied from a set down but lost in a pro set in set three with the match already decided.
The Blues continue conference play this Sunday, March 6, with a visit to George Fox.
