Whitman College's men's tennis team won both its meets over the weekend, as the Blues improved their record this season to 4-11 overall while 3-1 in the Northwest Conference.
The Blues next play April 9 at Linfield.
On Saturday, April 2, the Blues swept two doubles matches and cruised through singles en route to a 9-0 win over Bellevue College at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
The Blues kicked off the match with two dominant doubles wins. Alejandro Raffo paired up with Luca Viarengo to top Tyler Gettman and Manny Nguyen at the two 8-2, before Jasraj Sethi and Lucas Huang downed the Bulldog pair of Dario Ristovski and Kyle Nget 8-4 on the No. 1 court.
The Blues clinched the match with wins at third then fifth singles. Raffo won his second match of the afternoon, this one a 6-1, 6-0 defeat of Nget at the three. Chris O'Farrell closed out the match on the No. 5 court with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Alistair Jones.
The Blues never dropped a set in singles play.
Back at it Sunday, the Blues returned to league play, topping the University of Puget Sound for a 8-1 victory.
The win for the Blues gives them a share of second place in the conference as playoff seedings start to take shape.
Whitman took control after sweeping doubles play. Second doubles delivered the most dominant win as Kai Strawn and Harshvardhan Chopra took down Mike Smolskis and del Barco 8-1. The No. 1 pair of Jack Freer and John Carter beat Noah Henderson and Trent Beckman 8-5, and Noah Baker and Aaron Yuan won 8-4 at the three.
The Blues lost only once in singles play to clinch the win. The most convincing victory came by Yuan at fourth singles where he swept Braden Sawyer 6-2, 6-1. Whitman claimed all singles wins via sweeps.
The only loss came at the one with the match already decided. Aidan Schutter rallied from a set down before falling 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.
