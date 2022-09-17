The Whitman College men’s soccer team had George Fox on the ropes Saturday, Sept. 17, but had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Whitman outshot George Fox (1-3-1, 0-0-1 NWC) 24-2 and forced eight saves from Cade Matsumoto who had command of his goal area. Bernie Jones dealt with a scattered few chances in net for the Blues (3-3-1, 0-0-1 NWC) in recording the shutout.
The Blues were certainly unlucky not to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes. Possession was completely in their favor with 14 shots and countless more services into the box resulting in serious goal-scoring opportunities.
Christrian Gomez may have had the best chance when his shot ricocheted off the crossbar and was cleared off the line by the Bruin defense. Jacob Burrill had a few bids as well, getting in behind the George Fox defense but both chances were swallowed up by Matsumoto.
The dominance continued into the second half. The Blues attacked both flanks while also trying to penetrate the teeth of the Bruin defense but came up empty. Countless goal scoring opportunities went by the wayside as finishing became an issue for the Blues and the seconds ticked away and the game resulted in a goalless draw.
The Blues return to action on Sunday against Pacific. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
