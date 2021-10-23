Jacob Barsher assisted on three goals, two to Riley Kraft and the Whitman College men's soccer team resoundingly beat Puget Sound 5-2 in Northwest Conference action on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The goal tally was the third five-goal game for the Blues (11-3, 7-3 NWC) this season who led 5-0 before emptying their bench in the second half.
The opening goal came only 74 seconds after kickoff. Barsher split the center of the backline with a pass to Kraft who had run behind the defense. He took a touch and slotted it low and to the far post to put the Blues up early.
Goal No. 2 came in the 18th minute from Oscar Harding. Taking a pass from Barsher inside the box, he froze Bearcat keeper Ryan Saunders and slipped his shot past him into the back of the net.
The Blues put the game seemingly out of reach only in the 29th minute when Zachary Stonier found Noa Taylor inside the left side of the penalty area. In similar fashion to Harding's goal, he wrong-footed Saunders and scored low to put the Blues up 3-0 at halftime.
Kraft scored his second less than three minutes after the second half kickoff, one-timing a cross from Barsher into the side netting. Derivan Docktor capped the Whitman scoring with a brilliant header off a Harding corner kick.
Colby Ramsey had complete control of his penalty area and needed to make only one save before Lucas Haigh was inserted in goal in the 57th minute. Kalei Chin saw his first collegiate action in net and played the final six minutes.
Saunders made 11 saves in net for the Loggers.
Whitman returns to the pitch once more this weekend, hosting NWC power Pacific Lutheran in a battle for conference supremacy on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.