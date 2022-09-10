CAMDEN, N.J. — Looking to keep it rolling on its east coast trip, the Whitman College men's soccer team came up short in a 2-1 loss to the University of Rutgers-Camden on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 10, at Rutgers-Camden Community Park.
Despite controlling play early, the Blues (3-2 record) found themselves behind the eight ball after the Scarlet Raptors scored a pair of goals within five minutes apart midway through the first half.
The first goal came in the 27th minute off a flank service from Ethan Dreyer. His ball found Boluwatife outside the penalty area who then slipped a ball to goal scorer Khari Shepherd.
Boluwatife assisted on the second goal as well, this time after his shot was saved by Colby Ramsey in net for the Blues.
Tommy Monagahan followed up the parry and scored to put the Scarlet Raptors up two goals.
Rutgers-Camden dominated for large stretches of the game, but after the Blues were dragged down in the box and earned a penalty kick, Jossue Tobar converted to cut the lead in half with just over 30 minutes to play.
Whitman pressured the Rutgers-Camden goal but never found the equalizer.
Ramsey made four saves for the Blues with Sean Boen posting five saves in goal for the Scarlet Raptors.
Whitman plays once more on the trip with a visit to Stockton University. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.